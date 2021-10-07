OTHER VOICES: A do-over on S.D. social studies standards
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
Filmfest DC Is Coming to Your Computer Screen, June 4–13
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
Flying Dog Just Released Its First Non-Alcoholic Beer
Summer Sweets: The Prigel Family Creamery Is a Must on Maryland's Ice Cream Trail
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Large fight forces Annapolis High School into lock down Wednesday morning
Seven Students Charged After Two Suffered Stab Wounds During A Fight At Annapolis High School
Ghost Tour: 5 Most Haunted Spots in Annapolis
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Baltimore Argues Catholic Group’s Rally Could Bring Violence
Racial protests reckoning: Maryland police reform laws begin
Large fight forces Annapolis High School into lock down Wednesday morning
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Original Printings of Historical Texts Showcased at Maryland State Capital
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Annual Peach Festival
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
OTHER VOICES: A do-over on S.D. social studies standards
Yankton Press & Dakotan - Sioux City Journal
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Gov. Kristi Noem hit the reset button on an effort to revise South Dakota’s social studies standards after the end product of the recent process drew criticism
Read Full Story on siouxcityjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Brookings has first ever White Cane Awareness Walk
Football: Bucks Fall To .500 With Loss To Brookings
White Cane Safety Day brings awareness to use of the tall canes among visually impaired community
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL