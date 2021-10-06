Pat Sumenick pledges commitment to West Virginia for next year's class
Pat Sumenick pledges commitment to West Virginia for next year's class
Greg Carey - West Virginia MetroNews
10/6/21
The 6-foot-8 Sumenick played last season at Robert Morris and will spend the upcoming season at Triton College before coming to Morgantown.
Read Full Story on wvmetronews.com
