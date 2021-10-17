Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley swipes ball from Dak Prescott's hands to deny Cowboys
.
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley swipes ball from Dak Prescott's hands to deny Cowboys
Mike Reiss - ESPN
10/17/21
The Cowboys ran four plays from the 1-yard line, but Bentley's heads-up play on fourth down capped the goal-line for the Patriots defense.
