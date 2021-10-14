Peace off the Maine coast
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Abaco Systems Announces Innovative Security Upgrades to Switch Management Software
Alabama capital strips Confederate president's name off road
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Reba McEntire adds second Alabama date to 2022 tour
Shortage of Section 8 housing leaves many with few options
Jackson State’s early success is a wakeup call for SWAC and a ray of hope for Jackson, Mississippi
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Huntsville-Area Unemployment Rate Increases: Latest Data
Body Of 29-Year-Old Alabama Woman Christina Nance Found In Unused Police Van
American Cancer Society: Missed colorectal cancer screenings during pandemic will lead to 4,500 excess deaths
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
$166,000 recovered after scam targeted elderly in north Alabama, authorities say
Huntsville-Area Unemployment Rate Increases: Latest Data
Body Of 29-Year-Old Alabama Woman Christina Nance Found In Unused Police Van
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Northrop Grumman Opens Alabama Facility For Next-Gen Missile Work
WellStone, Cullman VFW help veterans find relief from PTSD
SWAC Schedule for Week 6
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Peace off the Maine coast
Celina Colby - The Bay State Banner
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Just a 30-minute ferry ride from Portland, Maine sits Diamond Cove, a historical and military artifact stuck in time and dusted with luxury for the summer vacation crowd.
Read Full Story on baystatebanner.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NH Gov. Chris Sununu to stump for former Maine Gov. Paul LePage in Kennebunkport
EDITORIAL: COVID politics puts Maine lives at risk
LeBron, Westbrook and Davis debut in Lakers' latest preseason loss
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL