Phoenix Mercury fall short of WNBA title in loss to Chicago Sky
Associated Press - Arizona Sports
10/17/21
Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Chicago beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4.
Read Full Story on arizonasports.com
