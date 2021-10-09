Phyllis Ann Wester, 91
Kiér Laprí Kartier, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, shot dead in Texas
Arlington police investigate alleged school shooter Timothy Simpkins' claims of being bullied
Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Texas
Rangers History Today: A 14-Inning Win in the ALDS
Rangers 2022 Roster Projection 2.0.1: Free Agency Reinforces Lineup
Still-rebuilding Rangers use 26 rookies in 102-loss season
Texas A&M Aggies upset No. 1 Alabama with late FG
Aggies Extra Points: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38
Family of Suspected Texas High School Shooter Says Teen Was Bullied for Being Financially 'Blessed'
Phyllis Ann Wester, 91
None - Bonners Ferry Herald
10/9/21
The Wester family sadly announces the peaceful passing of the family matriarch, Phyllis Ann Wester, on Sept. 20, 2021. Phyllis was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, to Joseph and Goldie Neumayer, the youngest of six.
