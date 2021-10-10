Playmakers season opener debuts play written by Louisiana newcomer
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Scheels Invitational Volleyball Tournament roundup
Jamestown feature ewe sale tops at $350
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cross Country: Hazen’s Busche and DLB’s Hanson win Class B west region; Bowman County and Southern McLean take team titles
State boys soccer: Another top West seed falls as West Fargo Sheyenne upends Bismarck
University of Jamestown an NAIA women's volleyball national title contender with a small-town flavor
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jimmies Fall to Concordia on Homecoming
University of Jamestown Inducts Latest Hall of Fame Class
Boys state soccer: Fargo Shanley edges luckless Red River to reach championship game
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Scheels Invitational Volleyball Tournament roundup
Shanley, Red River advance to boys’ state soccer semifinal
State boys soccer: Fargo Shanley upsets No. 1 seed Minot
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Playmakers season opener debuts play written by Louisiana newcomer
BY SARAH BONNETTE | Contributing writer - NOLA.com
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
When Mandeville resident Joe Starzyk woke up one morning with an idea for a unique character, it ended the long break he’d taken from playwriting. For more than 27 years,
Read Full Story on nola.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Man accused of killing state trooper, shooting 4 others in Louisiana has been arrested, police say
Louisiana may tweak state worker schedules for I-10 widening
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL