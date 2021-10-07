Poet and 'trailblazer' Julia Dorr latest edition to Rutland Sculpture Trail
Poet and 'trailblazer' Julia Dorr latest edition to Rutland Sculpture Trail
Olivia Lyons - WCAX3
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Women are empowering each other in Rutland through a memorial to a turn of the century Vermont poet, the latest installation to the city’s sculpture trail.
Read Full Story on wcax.com
