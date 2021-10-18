Police face questions after a woman's body is found in a police van in Alabama
Police face questions after a woman's body is found in a police van in Alabama
Gregory Lemos - WYFF4
10/18/21
A police officer discovered the body of Christina Nance on Oct. 7 in an unoccupied police van. Her family had reported her missing Oct. 2.
Read Full Story on wyff4.com
