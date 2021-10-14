Prohibition, a murder trial and a haunted hotel: It'll all be on this Somerville haunted tour
Jenna Intersimone - MyCentralJersey
Jenna Intersimone - MyCentralJersey
10/14/21
The Downtown Somerville Alliance (DSA) and Haunted History Productions (HHP) will host ghost tours through the borough Oct. 23 from 6:30-9 p.m.
Read Full Story on mycentraljersey.com
