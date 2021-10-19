Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Washington healthcare facilities brace for shortages as vaccination deadline looms
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe
KHADIJA KOTHIA, Associated Press - KOIN 6
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee child created to symbolize millions of displaced children landed Tuesday on the coast of southeast England on the last leg of a 5,000-mile
Read Full Story on koin.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Washington State Patrol loses 127 employees due to vax mandate
After 19 miscarriages, mom gives birth to healthy 14-pound baby
The Next Draft: A brewery's dream of changing the distribution game dies
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL