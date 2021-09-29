Quincy student who brought gun to school deemed potentially dangerous by judge
Quincy student who brought gun to school deemed potentially dangerous by judge
Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger - Patriot Ledger on MSN.com
9/29/21
Superintendent Kevin Mulvey sent a letter to families Monday explaining that a student in the district's GOALS program brought a handgun to school.
