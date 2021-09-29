Relatives of teen wrestler fatally shot outside her Chicago home plead for justice
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
NBA G-League season to feature new format, 3 new teams
Cal Football Game Summary: Bears Lose to TCU
How Catering to Stoners and the Service Industry Crowd Made Dallas Pizzeria Zalat a Massive Success
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
College football Week 4 report card: High marks for flag planting, Skittles break
Trial Date Set In Atatiana Jefferson Murder Case, Former FWPD Officer Aaron Dean Goes To Court In Fall
The GOP's Matt Krause Enters Texas' AG Race, Crowding The Field
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Dismembered bodies found in Fort Worth dumpster, man arrested
Boy dies after being infected by rare brain-eating amoeba at TX park
Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Fort Worth, Texas, Location
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Fort Worth ISD Offering $500 Incentive To Employees Fully Vaccinated For COVID
Dismembered bodies found in Fort Worth dumpster, man arrested
Man accused of dismembering 3 in Fort Worth says he killed 2 more, according to police
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Screams Halloween Theme Park Opens Friday, Five Haunted Houses
Top 2022 CB Denver Harris Impressed With Longhorns After Visit to Austin
Oklahoma-Texas Kickoff Time Announced
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Relatives of teen wrestler fatally shot outside her Chicago home plead for justice
NBCNews - NBC News
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Melissa de la Garza's father said her next move was art school. “For someone to come and take that away for no reason, it doesn’t make any sense."
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Courtney Vandersloot posts second triple-double in WNBA playoff history to lead Chicago Sky
What Lies Ahead For Chicago Public Schools' New Top Leader
National Coffee Day: Where to Get Free Coffee in Chicago Wednesday
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL