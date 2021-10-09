Remembering Kristen, as first drug dealer is sentenced under the law that bears her name
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Juneau rallies for abortion rights
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Alaska lawmakers say they want compromise on PFD, but it’s unclear how they’ll get there
Housing and schools are obstacles for Alaska military families, leaders say
Jonathan’s Reptiles putting on Creepy Crawly Event at Black Birch Books Saturday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
A week into special session, work hasn’t begun
Gov. Mike Dunleavy again turns down COVID-19 emergency requested by House Democrats and independents
Housing and schools are obstacles for Alaska military families, leaders say
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Gov. Mike Dunleavy again turns down COVID-19 emergency requested by House Democrats and independents
Jonathan’s Reptiles putting on Creepy Crawly Event at Black Birch Books Saturday
Palmer embraces October
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Remembering Kristen, as first drug dealer is sentenced under the law that bears her name
Mark Patinkin - Providence Journal
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Talking with the mother of Kristen Coutu as the first drug dealer is sentenced under "Kristen's Law," passed after her daughter's 2014 overdose death.
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Two men arrested after disturbance outside of Gov. McKee's home
Blue Wave, Titans grab first wins of the season. Also, Ben Hurd is still really good at football
Bruins place John Moore and Chris Wagner on waivers
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL