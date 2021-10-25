Rev. Al Sharpton plans visit for murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery
Rev. Al Sharpton plans visit for murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery
WTOC Staff - WTOC-TV on MSN.com
10/25/21
Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton plans to attend the murder trial for Ahmaud Arbery. At the family’s request, Sharpton said he will be there to show support for the family.
