Rochester City Ballet dancer says he is 'alive again' ahead of new performance
Mark Gruba - WROC-TV
10/5/21
The Rochester City Ballet is preparing for its first live indoor performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Full Story on rochesterfirst.com
