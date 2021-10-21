Ørsted is going big on US offshore wind and this is what it needs to succeed
NCCE honors Fremont Executive Director
Megan Skiles named new executive director At GFDC
Ørsted is going big on US offshore wind and this is what it needs to succeed
Michelle Lewis - Electrek
10/21/21
Denmark-headquartered Ørsted is the world's largest offshore wind company, and here's what its North America CEO said on Capitol Hill today.
