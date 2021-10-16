Rutgers' loss to Northwestern leaves Greg Schiano searching for answers
Rutgers' loss to Northwestern leaves Greg Schiano searching for answers
Associated Press - New York Post
10/16/21
Ryan Hilinski threw for 267 yards and two touchdown passes on Saturday afternoon to boost Northwestern to a 21-7 victory over visiting Rutgers.
