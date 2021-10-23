Same Questions Around the Celtics Emerge After Blowout Home Opener
Same Questions Around the Celtics Emerge After Blowout Home Opener
Chris Forsberg - NBC Sports
10/23/21
There has been a lot of talk about the new and improved Celtics, but Friday night's rough loss to the Raptors looked like more of the same according to our Chris Forsberg.
