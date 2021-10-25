Sandie Schwaiger remembered for her hospitality at Anaheim's Jägerhaus
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Seniors show out for volleyball in sweep of Lopers
Specsavers County U16 Ladies Football Finals
Kearney native's Navy career includes Guantanamo Bay, counterterrorism operations
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Women 6th, men 7th at MIAA meet
Lincoln preparing for triple-option offense at Nebraska-Kearney
Nebraska volleyball's Callie Schwarzenbach is ready to play even if she isn't starting
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Loper women win MIAA conference XC championship; first time since 1985
Women 6th, men 7th at MIAA meet
Young voters speak on the upcoming midterms
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Women 6th, men 7th at MIAA meet
Young voters speak on the upcoming midterms
Insurance Care Direct Congratulates CEO Former U.S. Senator E. Ben Nelson on the Launch of his New Book "Death of the Senate"
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Women’s soccer wins in Tahlequah
South Sioux's Mesuidi Ejerso, Hartington's Carson Noecker bring home cross country gold medals
Nebraska volleyball's Callie Schwarzenbach is ready to play even if she isn't starting
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Sandie Schwaiger remembered for her hospitality at Anaheim's Jägerhaus
Anne Valdespino - Orange County Register
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Sandie Schwaiger will forever be remembered as the proprietor of Jägerhaus, a popular German restaurant in Anaheim which she ran for more than 20 years.
Read Full Story on ocregister.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Where's my check? 1.15 million California stimulus payments coming this week
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park just raised ticket prices — a visit on the most popular days will now cost you $164
San Jose Sharks' late rally not enough as slow start proves costly
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL