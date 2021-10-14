Savannah alderman: Debate over appropriateness of Columbus Day ignores holiday's origins
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jay Greeson: 5-at-10: Flop 4 picks, both sides of the journalism conversation, Rushmore of Sid
MacroHealth Inks Partnership with Providence Health Plan to Provide Expanded National Healthcare Coverage
Death Cab for Cutie unveil 20th anniversary reissue of The Photo Album
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Trent Brown Throws Shade at Raiders, Get Demolished by Fans
Thoughts on the Anchor Bowl, tennis and Lou Holtz
Saginaw Spirit players, ice, fans get fresh start with return of OHL
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
StockEd: Breaking down the inflation basket (property market edition)
Lacey Area Events: See What's Coming Up This Weekend
DCHFA Funds First Development of Fiscal Year 2022
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘Rules are the rules’: Freeland mum on removing PCR testing for Canada border
Lacey Area Events: See What's Coming Up This Weekend
Good Looks, Long Lasting, Undemanding
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
WFT's Jason Wright Apologizes for 'Short Notice' of Sean Taylor Jersey Retirement
How APS, ACPD Say They’re Keeping Kids Safe Without SROs
Enemy Confidential: Steelers Facing Similar Desperation Gearing Up to Host Seahawks
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Savannah alderman: Debate over appropriateness of Columbus Day ignores holiday's origins
Alderman Nick Palumbo - Savannah Morning News on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Lynching of Italian Americans in New Orleans in 1891 led to establishment of Columbus Day and first Christopher Columbus statue.
Read Full Story on savannahnow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty
How to Watch Syracuse vs Clemson
Halloween In Roswell 2021: Fun Houses, Night Hikes And More
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL