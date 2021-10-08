Savannah expecting economic impact from no event permits this fall
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Benton’s EJ Washington is Homecoming King, horse owner and fueled by fried chicken
Shreveport-Bossier football midseason review: 5 hot takes, 5 storylines, 5 big games
Dodgers’ Kershaw goes back on injured list ahead of playoffs
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Evangel’s Parker Fulghum wins Shreveport Week 5 football Athlete of the Week
NSU announces 2021 Homecoming Honor Court
SADOW: Bossier City Is Going Broke, And It’s Time To Cut Costs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bossier Parish Community College provides on-location registration for future students
Bossier Parish Community College
Adopting a bench in Louisiana offers way to honor loved ones
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Savannah expecting economic impact from no event permits this fall
Sarah Winkelmann,Jennifer Lifsey,Mariah Congedo - WTOC-TV
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Fall in Savannah is typically full of festivals and race events. But this year with no event permits being issued within city limits, it is going to look a little different.
Read Full Story on wtoc.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Pregnant driver, 29, killed after gunman opens fire 'in targeted attack' on Georgia highway
Georgia Power gains state approval for 65-MW/260-MWh battery storage project
5 burning questions and a prediction with a Georgia reporter
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL