Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell well placed in Nevada
Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell well placed in Nevada
RTÉ Sport - RTE Online
10/9/21
Seamus Power remains inside the top 20 after a second-round 68 at the Shriners Children's Open in Nevada while Graeme McDowell has also made the cut after a blistering back nine.
Read Full Story on rte.ie
