See How a New Generation of Ceramic Artists Is Pushing the Medium Into Strange Dimensions in Jeffrey Deitch's 'Clay Pop'

Seth Bogart’s How to Get Rid of Pimples, Valley of the Dolls, Hollywood Babylon, and DRUGS (all 2021 ... Installation view, “Clay Pop” at Jeffrey Deitch, New York. Photo: Genevieve Hanson. Rubi Neri, Clay Pop (2021). Courtesy of the artist and ...