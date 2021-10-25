Selaks receive Ursuline Distinguished Alumni Awards
Selaks receive Ursuline Distinguished Alumni Awards
Mahoning Matters staff - mahoningmatters
10/25/21
Ursuline honors Selaks as this year's Distinguished Alumni Award winners; the couple has endowed a scholarship to assist students from Girard.
Read Full Story on mahoningmatters.com
