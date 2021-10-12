Seth Meyers Muses on Trump's Weekend Iowa Rally
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
WIAA football playoffs: Kimberly defense gets offensive in victory over D.C. Everest
Why COVID boosters weren’t tweaked to better match variants
Miracle League of The Fox Valley holds fundraiser to support baseball league for children of all abilities
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
WIAA football playoffs: Kimberly defense gets offensive in victory over D.C. Everest
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Wicked’ returning for 24 performances in Appleton
Area cross country teams' state pursuit gets underway Saturday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Domestic violence cases increasing at alarming rate
WIAA football playoffs: Kimberly defense gets offensive in victory over D.C. Everest
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Wicked’ returning for 24 performances in Appleton
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Wicked’ returning for 24 performances in Appleton
The Plymouth Arts Center to Present CELTIC CHRISTMAS
Nelson campaign: Holds final stop in Outagamie County for “Full Nelson 72 Counties Tour”
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Seth Meyers Muses on Trump's Weekend Iowa Rally
Trish Bendix - New York Times
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The host said that seeing the former president speak was like “watching an open-mic night at the senior center.”
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Squashes Oklahoma State's Undefeated Season
Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's loss at Iowa State
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State score: Cyclones upset previously unbeaten Cowboys, shaking up Big 12 race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL