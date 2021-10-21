Shaw Bears focused on JCSU, not homecoming
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Mass. House plan would create 33 majority minority districts
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mass. lawmakers draw new maps to help candidates of color
Under pressure, state Senate redraws map, adding new majority-minority district in Brockton
Marlborough's 'Chino' Perez dazzles at first Framingham Fight Night
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Patriots’ Devin McCourty Wants The Governor To Commute A Brockton Man’s Life Sentence
Mass. lawmakers draw new maps to help candidates of color
Revised redistricting plan would affect Milton, Randolph, Hanover, Stoughton, Brockton
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bridgewater-Raynham golf closes season by winning SEC Championship
Patriots’ Devin McCourty Wants The Governor To Commute A Brockton Man’s Life Sentence
Massachusetts SJC affirms convictions, denies new trial for man who killed Brockton teen
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Claire Cronin one step closer to Irish ambassador post
Bill could bring air quality stations to Attleboro area
Advocates suggest Mass. Legislature may be breaking the law by refusing to draw majority-minority Senate district for Brockton
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Shaw Bears focused on JCSU, not homecoming
Chris Clark - CBS17 Raleigh
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
One week after a last-minute loss to CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) southern division rival Fayetteville State, the Shaw Bears bounced back and
Read Full Story on cbs17.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Opioid crisis continues across North Carolina
Stephon Gilmore's 'homecoming' gives Carolina Panthers and Football City USA a boost
North Carolina bill to limit governor's emergency powers passes legislature
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL