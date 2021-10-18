She's running: Annette Taddeo to officially enter Florida Governor race
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Make Rare Outing With Son ‘Papa Bear’, 1, Leaving New Jersey Studio — Photo
Around Montclair: Vaccine Proof|Obama Rally|Indigenous People
'Throw it away. Don’t serve it': Botched Paterson school lunches to be thrown away
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
It's Halloween. Visit some of South Jersey's most haunted places if you dare
2021 Election In Toms River: How To Vote, Who's On The Ballot
Times football notebook: So. Hunterdon wins silverware, New Egypt defense impresses again
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Just six more months to love plastic bags in N.J. | Opinion
Driver’s license test available at another N.J. college to ease demand at MVC locations
Stanley R. Mosher
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New Jersey Advocates Block Hudson County Jail Entrances to Halt Transfers
New Jersey Exceeds Slated Cannabis Licenses to Minority- or Women-Owned Companies
Just six more months to love plastic bags in N.J. | Opinion
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Driver’s license test available at another N.J. college to ease demand at MVC locations
Crowd Goes Wild When Rookie The Bat Dog Crashes Minor League Baseball Game.
Stanley R. Mosher
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
She's running: Annette Taddeo to officially enter Florida Governor race
Ryan Nicol - Florida Politics
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Taddeo joins a Democratic Primary field which includes former Gov. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
Read Full Story on floridapolitics.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Florida health department calls for permanent school mask mandate ban
Man arrested in fatal shooting of South Florida officer
Florida man makes hole-in-one on same hole in consecutive rounds
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL