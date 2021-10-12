Shore Conference boys soccer schedule, scores, recaps: Week 6
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Community Heroes: Hillsboro volunteer works to strengthen schools
Pence In Hillsboro Saturday Addressing Washington Co. Republicans
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A Star-Studded Collection from America’s Top Jazz Labels in Support of Musicians Affected by the Pandemic, Arrives on November 12th
Little People’s Amy Roloff, 57, goes makeup-free & admits she’s ‘worn out’ while drinking wine with new husband Chris
Flu shots available locally through Adena, and for veterans through the VA
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘EVERY PARENT’S WORST NIGHTMARE’: No one notices as girl, 14, drowns under plastic cover during swim class
Teen Swimmer, 14, Drowns Under Pool Cover After Teammates Leave Her Behind, Parents File $70M Lawsuit
Soaking up the rain on a fall hike through the Coast Range
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Man Robs Chevron + Kaiser Nurses Vote Strike + Getting Colder
‘EVERY PARENT’S WORST NIGHTMARE’: No one notices as girl, 14, drowns under plastic cover during swim class
Hillsboro school bus driver failed to stop sexual assault of girl, 13, lawsuit alleges
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
‘EVERY PARENT’S WORST NIGHTMARE’: No one notices as girl, 14, drowns under plastic cover during swim class
Teen Swimmer, 14, Drowns Under Pool Cover After Teammates Leave Her Behind, Parents File $70M Lawsuit
Tournament draws: Tri-Valley, Sheridan nab top seeds in volleyball draw
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Shore Conference boys soccer schedule, scores, recaps: Week 6
Daniel LoGiudice - app.com on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Check out the action from around the Shore Conference
Read Full Story on app.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Governor's Race Puts Mask and Vaccines Mandates to a Political Test
Undefeated team enters Shore Conference boys soccer rankings
Son Of Former Afghanistan Defense Minister Buys In Beverly Hills
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL