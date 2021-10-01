Shot For 100 campaign expands to anyone in Louisiana who gets COVID vaccine
Shot For 100 campaign expands to anyone in Louisiana who gets COVID vaccine
Office of the Governor - KALB
10/1/21
Louisiana’s Shot For 100 vaccine incentive program expands beyond college students to include anyone in Louisiana who gets their COVID vaccine.
Read Full Story on kalb.com
