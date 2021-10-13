Simmons drama drags on for 76ers without a resolution
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Want to fill out a Top 20 ballot? After Week 5's games, rounding out the Power Poll wasn't easy
Hasbro Hires Carrie Ratner to Lead Global Corporate Communications
Jo Yu Ri Talks About Her Goals As A Solo Artist, Working With Lee Seok Hoon For Duet, And More
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The race for Rhode Island governor is about to get even more complicated
Jennifer Lawrence showcases her growing baby bump as she enjoys lunch with husband Cooke Maroney
OPINION/LETTERS: Tackling bias is a good step
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Remnants of Shooters nightclub in Providence being demolished
Providence resident on Broad Street violence: ‘Every day something happens’
2 Newport Area New Open Houses
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Remnants of Shooters nightclub in Providence being demolished
Rhode Island Foundation to pay for Narcan until a permanent source of funding can be found
North Providence-Area Unemployment Rate Increases In August: Feds
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
RIP Joseph Paul Silva
Kering and Phaidon partner to launch Woman Made: Great Women Designers
The race for Rhode Island governor is about to get even more complicated
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Simmons drama drags on for 76ers without a resolution
DAN GELSTON, Associated Press - Fox 44 Waco News
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. But there’s no clear sign yet the All-Star guard is set to rescind his trade request and actually play for the 76ers.
Read Full Story on fox44news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
GM Oil Consumption Lawsuit In Washington Partially Dismissed
Columbia Banking and Umpqua Bank Join Forces for $5B
DeMaria Files Lawsuit for Defamation
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL