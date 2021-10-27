Singer-songwriter slated for Candlelight Concert Online
Singer-songwriter slated for Candlelight Concert Online
Diane Urbani de la Paz - Peninsula Daily News
10/27/21
An evening of original songs is in store Thursday as Tom Melancon, a singer-songwriter from Seattle, appears in the next Trinity United Methodist Church Candlelight Concert.
