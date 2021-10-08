[]
SNAPSHOTS: NHL DoPS suspends Flames' Coleman after boarding Jets' Harkins Wednesday; Kompon to be on bench in Anaheim
Jansen Harkins and the Winnipeg Jets won’t have to deal with Blake Coleman’s antics when they finish their preseason schedule at the Saddledome in Calgary on Friday night. Coleman was suspended for two games on Thursday — the final preseason contest and the first game of the regular season — for boarding a defenceless Harkins during the second period of Winnipeg’s 3-2 win over the Flames.