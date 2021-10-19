Soccer festival raises nearly $17,000 for charity
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
SOX Pros Say Digital Transformation is the Key Driver to More Efficient SOX Compliance
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
TCU Soccer’s Keys to Success as They Seek Second Road Win this Week
Watch: Mike Gundy dances like a dad at a wedding in locker room after beating Texas
WVU women’s soccer hosts Texas Tech for annual Pink Match
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Iowa Democratic Party chairman says he was threatened with LYNCHING and called the n-word for writing an op-ed criticizing Trump and his supporters
5 Oklahoma State players to watch against Iowa State
Iowa Democratic Party chair receives threats after writing opinion piece critical of Donald Trump
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Iowa Democratic Party chairman says he was threatened with LYNCHING and called the n-word for writing an op-ed criticizing Trump and his supporters
Iowa Democratic Party chair receives threats after writing opinion piece critical of Donald Trump
Trelleborg acquires US seals distributor VB Seals
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Peterson: Let’s not overlook Matt Campbell’s accomplishments after Iowa State’s win at Kansas State
Run for the Roses reaches 35th year of excellence
Bobcats Hockey Drops Second Straight To Undefeated Iowa State Saturday
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Soccer festival raises nearly $17,000 for charity
Staff Report - MyCentralJersey on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Over a dozen high school girls soccer teams from the Greater Middlesex Conference raised nearly $17,000 for two New Jersey-based nonprofits
Read Full Story on mycentraljersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Jersey animal haven closing after Ida flooding raised safety concerns
New Jersey Devils: Weekly Preview 10/19
New Jersey Sports Betting Update: $1B Threshold Crossed, Voters Dubious On Local Colleges
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL