Softball brings home two wins in doubleheader
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Klickitat County farmer accused of collecting $500k in bogus crop insurance payments
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
DOH: Washington’s COVID-19 cases down across all age groups
Washington's COVID-19 cases down across all age groups
Priceless archive keeps the history of Pacific Northwest trains running
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Softball brings home two wins in doubleheader
Jillian Parks - Hillsdale Collegian
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The Hillsdale Chargers softball team won two games in Canton, Michigan against University of Michigan-Dearborn, 7-2, and University of Detroit Mercy, 10-0, in six innings.
Read Full Story on hillsdalecollegian.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Loud music from boats would be outlawed in Lake Michigan's Playpen and on Chicago River under proposed ordinance
Michigan's weekend forecast: Rain ending and warm jacket needed
Max Christie Could Be The Next Super Freshman at Michigan State
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL