SOSU starts strong, prepares for road game with Oklahoma Baptist
SOSU starts strong, prepares for road game with Oklahoma Baptist
KXII Staff - KXII
10/21/21
The Southeastern Savage Storm are conference title contenders. After going just 1-10 two years ago, and not having a real season at all last year, the Storm is now 6-1.
