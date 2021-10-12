Southern working to fix defensive miscues ahead of UAPB game
Southern working to fix defensive miscues ahead of UAPB game
BY JIM KLEINPETER | Contributing writer - The Advocate
10/12/21
After being lit up for five touchdowns and 576 yards by Texas Southern’s offense, the Southern University defense is happy to move on to another opponent.
Read Full Story on theadvocate.com
