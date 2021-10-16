St. John's, Eagle's Club hosting fall activities this weekend
St. John's, Eagle's Club hosting fall activities this weekend
Andrew Kiser - Columbus Telegram
10/16/21
Following a year in which St. John’s Lutheran Church and School held a take-out meal as part of its Oktoberfest because of COVID-19, the church is going back to basics.
Read Full Story on columbustelegram.com
