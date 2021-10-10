Stanford HC David Shaw Speaks Following ASU Loss
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ohio Cops Seen Dragging Black Man, Who Is Paraplegic, From His Car By His Hair
Singles starts District 10 girls tennis tournament
Convicted Murderer Insists She Didn't Poison Husband, Blames 'Sugar Coma'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'I'm a paraplegic': Bodycam video shows Dayton officers drag man from car
Ohio Cops Seen Dragging Black Man, Who Is Paraplegic, From His Car By His Hair
‘Death is too good for them’: Wisconsin grandmother of murdered boy says father’s sentencing brings little relief
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ohio Police Dragged A Paraplegic Black Driver Out Of His Car Because He Couldn’t Step Out
'I'm a paraplegic': Bodycam video shows Dayton officers drag man from car
Dayton Police release report on incident involving paraplegic man
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Who is Clifford Owensby? Cops slammed for dragging paraplegic man out of vehicle
Kercheval honored with Al Rosenbaum Lifetime Achievement Award
Court enters not guilty plea for man accused of shooting Dayton officer
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Stanford HC David Shaw Speaks Following ASU Loss
Donnie Druin - Sports Illustrated
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
For a team that scored only three points in the final three quarters, Stanford sure didn't look anything like the team that upset Oregon just a week ago. Head coach David Shaw spo
Read Full Story on si.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Kyler Kasper reacts to big Iowa victory
Chicago Sky open the best-of-5 WNBA Finals with a 91-77 road win over the Phoenix Mercury
Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky Make Big Statement in Game 1 Win Over Phoenix in WNBA Finals
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL