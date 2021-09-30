Suffolk County school district hopes to finds solution to bus shortage crisis
Suffolk County school district hopes to finds solution to bus shortage crisis
Naveen Dhaliwal - abc7NY on MSN.com
9/30/21
A school district in Suffolk County is working to resolve a bus shortage crisis after their school bus company canceled their contract.
Read Full Story on abc7ny.com
