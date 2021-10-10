Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 to end Crimson Tide's winning streak at 19 games
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 to end Crimson Tide's winning streak at 19 games
Associated Press - WHNT
10/10/21
Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on Saturday night to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.
