Texas residents rip teachers on Holocaust remark: 'There are not two sides to a genocide'
Scott Gleeson - Yahoo
10/19/21
Jewish residents in Southlake, Texas, were among 50 plus who took offense to the district's "two sides" to the Holocaust stance at a board meeting.
