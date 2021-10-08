The 6th Claudette Sorel Piano Competition Announced
The 6th Claudette Sorel Piano Competition Announced
A.A. Cristi - BroadwayWorld
10/8/21
Now in its sixth year and named for pianist and SUNY Distinguished Professor Claudette Sorel, The Claudette Sorel Piano Competition is open to young pianists of all nationalities ages 15 - 18.
