The Alkaline Water Company to Focus on A88CBD™ Growth Strategy in California in Response to Assembly Bill 45

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that it will begin sales in California of its 6 new A88CDB™ functional waters after passage of Assembly Bill 45 in the Golden State.