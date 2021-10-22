'The Eli Boom' transformed Oxford and will be on display when Manning's No. 10 is retired this weekend
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
John Deere Company – Where and how it all began
Vermont man paid $4K to have person tortured and killed on video
Which Tennessee quarterback will start against Alabama? Josh Heupel updates Hendon Hooker's status
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Employers try to woo workers at Rutland job fair
Vermont Fish & Wildlife wants to provide homes for endangered bats
Drag ball highlights football game
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Did a Podcast About Donna Tartt Go Too Far?
Vermont expands booster shot program following federal approval
Newcomer-packed UMaine team picked 9th in men’s basketball conference preseason poll
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Former president of Dorset Village Library charged with embezzlement
Vermont principals release new polices for reporting abuse at sporting events
Vermont expands booster shot program following federal approval
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Did a Podcast About Donna Tartt Go Too Far?
Newcomer-packed UMaine team picked 9th in men’s basketball conference preseason poll
Schenectady ARC hosting annual food truck festival, country band Skeeter Creek performing
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'The Eli Boom' transformed Oxford and will be on display when Manning's No. 10 is retired this weekend
Rick Cleveland - Mississippi Today
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Ole Miss will pay tribute to Eli Manning this weekend, retiring his No. 10 jersey during ceremonies at the LSU-Ole Miss game.
Read Full Story on mississippitoday.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
5 things to know about Gary Harrell, Jackson State football's coach while Deion Sanders is out
Coastal Mississippi tourism board ready to move forward, president says
MEC's annual Hob Nob back in person in Jackson
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL