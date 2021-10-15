'The Hub' is coming to N.J. The research center will have no rival, Murphy says.
'The Hub' is coming to N.J. The research center will have no rival, Murphy says.
Spencer Kent |
[email protected]
- NJ.com
10/15/21
Ground was broken on the New Jersey Innovation and Technology Hub, a massive redevelopment project that will be built in downtown New Brunswick.
Read Full Story on nj.com
