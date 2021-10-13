The Jerk? Mayoral candidate Steve Martin says he was hacked
The Jerk? Mayoral candidate Steve Martin says he was hacked
David Wildstein - New Jersey Globe
10/13/21
The Republican candidate for mayor of Monroe says his Facebook page was hacked and that he isn’t responsible for a number of posts potentially offensive
Read Full Story on newjerseyglobe.com
