This Hallucinogenic Fungus Might Be Behind the Salem Witch Trials
Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi - Discover Magazine
10/13/21
The trials have confounded historians for centuries. Some scientists think a toxic fungus from rotten grain might be responsible.
Read Full Story on discovermagazine.com
