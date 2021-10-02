Thousands rally throughout Texas for abortion rights
Thousands rally throughout Texas for abortion rights
DALLAS MORNING NEWS - The Eagle
10/2/21
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Dallas on Saturday to rally for reproductive rights and to demonstrate against Texas’ new law that heavily restricts abortions.
