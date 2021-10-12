Tim James: Syrah from far south
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded
Five facts about William Shatner's Blue Origin star trek - or space flight
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has 'toxic, dysfunctional bro culture that makes it a hostile workplace for women'; Former executives reveal Amazon founder is 'super jealous' of rival ...
The Sun Devils do things the hard way again, but at least they're winning
Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins the Nobel Prize in Literature 2021
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mid-Shore History: Historical Society of Kent County Highlights Henry Highland Garnet and the Origins of Black Politics
'Experience is something unbelievable': Blue Origin launches second crewed rocket near Van Horn, Texas
The Greater Reset: An “Abuse-Of-Crisis Prevention Act” To Restore Limited Government
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
East Greenwich-Area Unemployment Rate Steady: Latest Data
Mid-Shore History: Historical Society of Kent County Highlights Henry Highland Garnet and the Origins of Black Politics
The End of Gifted Programs?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Trojans kick off tonight for homecoming
The love affair between Jeff Bezos and ‘Star Trek’
Mid-Shore History: Historical Society of Kent County Highlights Henry Highland Garnet and the Origins of Black Politics
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Tim James: Syrah from far south
Tim James - winemag.co.za
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Sijnn, Malgas. Cooler-climate reds have always been more of an appealing idea than an achieved feature in Cape wine – with some notable individual
Read Full Story on winemag.co.za
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
3 things to know about the destructive 'jumping worms' making their way across Illinois
Illinois soccer looks to continue strong performance on the road at Minnesota
Watch now: Florida transfer Omar Payne embracing 'Every Day Guy' mentality at Illinois
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL